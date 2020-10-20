1 QAR to MRU - Convert Qatari Rials to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

10.867098 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 0.0920209 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:32 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Mauritanian Ouguiya

qar
QAR
mru
MRU
1 QAR10.8671 MRU
5 QAR54.3355 MRU
10 QAR108.671 MRU
25 QAR271.677 MRU
50 QAR543.355 MRU
100 QAR1,086.71 MRU
500 QAR5,433.55 MRU
1,000 QAR10,867.1 MRU
5,000 QAR54,335.5 MRU
10,000 QAR108,671 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Qatari Riyal

mru
MRU
qar
QAR
1 MRU0.0920209 QAR
5 MRU0.460104 QAR
10 MRU0.920209 QAR
25 MRU2.30052 QAR
50 MRU4.60104 QAR
100 MRU9.20209 QAR
500 MRU46.0104 QAR
1,000 MRU92.0209 QAR
5,000 MRU460.104 QAR
10,000 MRU920.209 QAR

QAR to MRU Chart

1 QAR = 0 MRU

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
10.93111.037
Low
10.73010.730
Average
10.82510.878
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings