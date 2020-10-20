1 QAR to MDL - Convert Qatari Rials to Moldovan Lei

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

4.9234875 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 0.203108 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:20 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Moldovan Leu

qar
QAR
mdl
MDL
1 QAR4.92349 MDL
5 QAR24.6174 MDL
10 QAR49.2349 MDL
25 QAR123.087 MDL
50 QAR246.174 MDL
100 QAR492.349 MDL
500 QAR2,461.74 MDL
1,000 QAR4,923.49 MDL
5,000 QAR24,617.4 MDL
10,000 QAR49,234.9 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Qatari Riyal

mdl
MDL
qar
QAR
1 MDL0.203108 QAR
5 MDL1.01554 QAR
10 MDL2.03108 QAR
25 MDL5.0777 QAR
50 MDL10.1554 QAR
100 MDL20.3108 QAR
500 MDL101.554 QAR
1,000 MDL203.108 QAR
5,000 MDL1,015.54 QAR
10,000 MDL2,031.08 QAR

QAR to MDL Chart

1 QAR = 0 MDL

1 Qatari Riyal to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.92354.9235
Low
4.81594.8159
Average
4.88404.8699
Volatility
0.31%0.30%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

, ratings