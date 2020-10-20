1 QAR to LUNA - Convert Qatari Rials to Terra

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.839149148021978 Terra

1 LUNA = 1.19168 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Qatari Riyal to Terra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:32 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Terra

qar
QAR
luna
LUNA
1 QAR0.839149 LUNA
5 QAR4.19575 LUNA
10 QAR8.39149 LUNA
25 QAR20.9787 LUNA
50 QAR41.9575 LUNA
100 QAR83.9149 LUNA
500 QAR419.575 LUNA
1,000 QAR839.149 LUNA
5,000 QAR4,195.75 LUNA
10,000 QAR8,391.49 LUNA

Convert Terra to Qatari Riyal

luna
LUNA
qar
QAR
1 LUNA1.19168 QAR
5 LUNA5.95842 QAR
10 LUNA11.9168 QAR
25 LUNA29.7921 QAR
50 LUNA59.5842 QAR
100 LUNA119.168 QAR
500 LUNA595.842 QAR
1,000 LUNA1,191.68 QAR
5,000 LUNA5,958.42 QAR
10,000 LUNA11,916.8 QAR

QAR to LUNA Chart

1 QAR = 0 LUNA

1 Qatari Riyal to Terra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.05251.0525
Low
0.474440.47444
Average
0.770900.76252
Volatility
13.68%12.84%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

luna

LUNA - Terra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.

, ratings