1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.839149148021978 Terra
1 LUNA = 1.19168 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
LUNA
|1 QAR
|0.839149 LUNA
|5 QAR
|4.19575 LUNA
|10 QAR
|8.39149 LUNA
|25 QAR
|20.9787 LUNA
|50 QAR
|41.9575 LUNA
|100 QAR
|83.9149 LUNA
|500 QAR
|419.575 LUNA
|1,000 QAR
|839.149 LUNA
|5,000 QAR
|4,195.75 LUNA
|10,000 QAR
|8,391.49 LUNA
LUNA
QAR
|1 LUNA
|1.19168 QAR
|5 LUNA
|5.95842 QAR
|10 LUNA
|11.9168 QAR
|25 LUNA
|29.7921 QAR
|50 LUNA
|59.5842 QAR
|100 LUNA
|119.168 QAR
|500 LUNA
|595.842 QAR
|1,000 LUNA
|1,191.68 QAR
|5,000 LUNA
|5,958.42 QAR
|10,000 LUNA
|11,916.8 QAR
1 QAR = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0525
|1.0525
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47444
|0.47444
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.77090
|0.76252
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13.68%
|12.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
