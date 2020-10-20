1.00 Qatari Riyal =
5.0803432 Basotho Maloti
1 LSL = 0.196837 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
5.0803432 Basotho Maloti
1 LSL = 0.196837 QAR
QAR
LSL
|1 QAR
|5.08034 LSL
|5 QAR
|25.4017 LSL
|10 QAR
|50.8034 LSL
|25 QAR
|127.009 LSL
|50 QAR
|254.017 LSL
|100 QAR
|508.034 LSL
|500 QAR
|2,540.17 LSL
|1,000 QAR
|5,080.34 LSL
|5,000 QAR
|25,401.7 LSL
|10,000 QAR
|50,803.4 LSL
1 QAR = 0 LSL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.2107
|5.2838
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.9271
|4.9271
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|5.0538
|5.0971
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.More Basotho Loti info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings