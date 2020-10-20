1 QAR to ITL - Convert Qatari Rials to Italian Lire

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

494.36071 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 0.00202281 QAR

ITL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:38 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Italian Lira

1 QAR494.361 ITL
5 QAR2,471.8 ITL
10 QAR4,943.61 ITL
25 QAR12,359 ITL
50 QAR24,718 ITL
100 QAR49,436.1 ITL
500 QAR247,180 ITL
1,000 QAR494,361 ITL
5,000 QAR2,471,800 ITL
10,000 QAR4,943,610 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Qatari Riyal

1 ITL0.00202281 QAR
5 ITL0.0101141 QAR
10 ITL0.0202281 QAR
25 ITL0.0505704 QAR
50 ITL0.101141 QAR
100 ITL0.202281 QAR
500 ITL1.01141 QAR
1,000 ITL2.02281 QAR
5,000 ITL10.1141 QAR
10,000 ITL20.2281 QAR

QAR to ITL Chart

1 QAR = 0 ITL

1 Qatari Riyal to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

