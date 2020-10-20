1 QAR to AMD - Convert Qatari Rials to Armenian Drams

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

105.7304 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 0.00945802 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:18 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Armenian Dram

1 QAR105.73 AMD
5 QAR528.652 AMD
10 QAR1,057.3 AMD
25 QAR2,643.26 AMD
50 QAR5,286.52 AMD
100 QAR10,573 AMD
500 QAR52,865.2 AMD
1,000 QAR105,730 AMD
5,000 QAR528,652 AMD
10,000 QAR1,057,300 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to Qatari Riyal

1 AMD0.00945802 QAR
5 AMD0.0472901 QAR
10 AMD0.0945802 QAR
25 AMD0.23645 QAR
50 AMD0.472901 QAR
100 AMD0.945802 QAR
500 AMD4.72901 QAR
1,000 AMD9.45802 QAR
5,000 AMD47.2901 QAR
10,000 AMD94.5802 QAR

1 Qatari Riyal to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
106.80108.79
Low
105.81105.34
Average
106.13106.39
Volatility
0.29%0.35%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

