1 MTL to MZN - Convert Maltese Liri to Mozambican Meticais

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

160.90062 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZN = 0.00621502 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:06 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Mozambican Metical

mtl
MTL
mzn
MZN
1 MTL160.901 MZN
5 MTL804.503 MZN
10 MTL1,609.01 MZN
25 MTL4,022.52 MZN
50 MTL8,045.03 MZN
100 MTL16,090.1 MZN
500 MTL80,450.3 MZN
1,000 MTL160,901 MZN
5,000 MTL804,503 MZN
10,000 MTL1,609,010 MZN

Convert Mozambican Metical to Maltese Lira

mzn
MZN
mtl
MTL
1 MZN0.00621502 MTL
5 MZN0.0310751 MTL
10 MZN0.0621502 MTL
25 MZN0.155375 MTL
50 MZN0.310751 MTL
100 MZN0.621502 MTL
500 MZN3.10751 MTL
1,000 MZN6.21502 MTL
5,000 MZN31.0751 MTL
10,000 MZN62.1502 MTL

MTL to MZN Chart

1 MTL = 0 MZN

1 Maltese Lira to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
69.34269.703
Low
67.94667.815
Average
68.49368.644
Volatility
0.37%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

More Mozambican Metical info

