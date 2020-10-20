1 MTL to MMK - Convert Maltese Liri to Burmese Kyats

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

5,287.486 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 0.000189126 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:05 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Burmese Kyat

mtl
MTL
mmk
MMK
1 MTL5,287.49 MMK
5 MTL26,437.4 MMK
10 MTL52,874.9 MMK
25 MTL132,187 MMK
50 MTL264,374 MMK
100 MTL528,749 MMK
500 MTL2,643,740 MMK
1,000 MTL5,287,490 MMK
5,000 MTL26,437,400 MMK
10,000 MTL52,874,900 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Maltese Lira

mmk
MMK
mtl
MTL
1 MMK0.000189126 MTL
5 MMK0.000945629 MTL
10 MMK0.00189126 MTL
25 MMK0.00472814 MTL
50 MMK0.00945629 MTL
100 MMK0.0189126 MTL
500 MMK0.0945629 MTL
1,000 MMK0.189126 MTL
5,000 MMK0.945629 MTL
10,000 MMK1.89126 MTL

MTL to MMK Chart

1 MTL = 0 MMK

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2,285.52,291.6
Low
2,241.32,229.0
Average
2,256.12,258.9
Volatility
0.31%0.30%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

More Burmese Kyat info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings