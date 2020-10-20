1 MTL to ISK - Convert Maltese Liri to Icelandic Kronur

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

347.88454 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 0.00287452 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:03 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Icelandic Krona

mtl
MTL
isk
ISK
1 MTL347.885 ISK
5 MTL1,739.42 ISK
10 MTL3,478.85 ISK
25 MTL8,697.11 ISK
50 MTL17,394.2 ISK
100 MTL34,788.5 ISK
500 MTL173,942 ISK
1,000 MTL347,885 ISK
5,000 MTL1,739,420 ISK
10,000 MTL3,478,850 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to Maltese Lira

isk
ISK
mtl
MTL
1 ISK0.00287452 MTL
5 ISK0.0143726 MTL
10 ISK0.0287452 MTL
25 ISK0.0718629 MTL
50 ISK0.143726 MTL
100 ISK0.287452 MTL
500 ISK1.43726 MTL
1,000 ISK2.87452 MTL
5,000 ISK14.3726 MTL
10,000 ISK28.7452 MTL

MTL to ISK Chart

1 MTL = 0 ISK

1 Maltese Lira to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
149.75150.96
Low
148.71148.70
Average
149.25149.87
Volatility
0.20%0.17%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Icelandic Krona info

