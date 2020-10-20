1.00 Maltese Lira =
525.22328 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 0.00190395 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
525.22328 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 0.00190395 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
GYD
|1 MTL
|525.223 GYD
|5 MTL
|2,626.12 GYD
|10 MTL
|5,252.23 GYD
|25 MTL
|13,130.6 GYD
|50 MTL
|26,261.2 GYD
|100 MTL
|52,522.3 GYD
|500 MTL
|262,612 GYD
|1,000 MTL
|525,223 GYD
|5,000 MTL
|2,626,120 GYD
|10,000 MTL
|5,252,230 GYD
1 MTL = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|227.41
|227.94
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|222.72
|222.03
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|224.51
|224.82
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.More Guyanese Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings