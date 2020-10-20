1 MTL to GYD - Convert Maltese Liri to Guyanese Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

525.22328 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 0.00190395 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:02 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Guyanese Dollar

mtl
MTL
gyd
GYD
1 MTL525.223 GYD
5 MTL2,626.12 GYD
10 MTL5,252.23 GYD
25 MTL13,130.6 GYD
50 MTL26,261.2 GYD
100 MTL52,522.3 GYD
500 MTL262,612 GYD
1,000 MTL525,223 GYD
5,000 MTL2,626,120 GYD
10,000 MTL5,252,230 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to Maltese Lira

gyd
GYD
mtl
MTL
1 GYD0.00190395 MTL
5 GYD0.00951976 MTL
10 GYD0.0190395 MTL
25 GYD0.0475988 MTL
50 GYD0.0951976 MTL
100 GYD0.190395 MTL
500 GYD0.951976 MTL
1,000 GYD1.90395 MTL
5,000 GYD9.51976 MTL
10,000 GYD19.0395 MTL

MTL to GYD Chart

1 MTL = 0 GYD

1 Maltese Lira to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
227.41227.94
Low
222.72222.03
Average
224.51224.82
Volatility
0.30%0.30%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

