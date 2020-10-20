1 MTL to BAM - Convert Maltese Liri to Bosnian Convertible Marks

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4.5558584 Bosnian Convertible Marks

1 BAM = 0.219498 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Bosnian Convertible Mark conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bosnian Convertible Mark

mtl
MTL
bam
BAM
1 MTL4.55586 BAM
5 MTL22.7793 BAM
10 MTL45.5586 BAM
25 MTL113.896 BAM
50 MTL227.793 BAM
100 MTL455.586 BAM
500 MTL2,277.93 BAM
1,000 MTL4,555.86 BAM
5,000 MTL22,779.3 BAM
10,000 MTL45,558.6 BAM

Convert Bosnian Convertible Mark to Maltese Lira

bam
BAM
mtl
MTL
1 BAM0.219498 MTL
5 BAM1.09749 MTL
10 BAM2.19498 MTL
25 BAM5.48744 MTL
50 BAM10.9749 MTL
100 BAM21.9498 MTL
500 BAM109.749 MTL
1,000 BAM219.498 MTL
5,000 BAM1,097.49 MTL
10,000 BAM2,194.98 MTL

MTL to BAM Chart

1 MTL = 0 BAM

1 Maltese Lira to Bosnian Convertible Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.95581.9558
Low
1.95581.9558
Average
1.95581.9558
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bam

BAM - Bosnian Convertible Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.

More Bosnian Convertible Mark info

