1 MTL to ARS - Convert Maltese Liri to Argentine Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2,302.3722 Argentine Pesos

1 ARS = 0.000434335 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Argentine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:58 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Argentine Peso

mtl
MTL
ars
ARS
1 MTL2,302.37 ARS
5 MTL11,511.9 ARS
10 MTL23,023.7 ARS
25 MTL57,559.3 ARS
50 MTL115,119 ARS
100 MTL230,237 ARS
500 MTL1,151,190 ARS
1,000 MTL2,302,370 ARS
5,000 MTL11,511,900 ARS
10,000 MTL23,023,700 ARS

Convert Argentine Peso to Maltese Lira

ars
ARS
mtl
MTL
1 ARS0.000434335 MTL
5 ARS0.00217167 MTL
10 ARS0.00434335 MTL
25 ARS0.0108584 MTL
50 ARS0.0217167 MTL
100 ARS0.0434335 MTL
500 ARS0.217167 MTL
1,000 ARS0.434335 MTL
5,000 ARS2.17167 MTL
10,000 ARS4.34335 MTL

MTL to ARS Chart

1 MTL = 0 ARS

1 Maltese Lira to Argentine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
987.94987.94
Low
965.63921.33
Average
973.79955.98
Volatility
0.37%0.35%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ars

ARS - Argentine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.

