1 MTL to AFN - Convert Maltese Liri to Afghan Afghanis

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

178.95212 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 0.00558809 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:51 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Afghan Afghani

mtl
MTL
afn
AFN
1 MTL178.952 AFN
5 MTL894.761 AFN
10 MTL1,789.52 AFN
25 MTL4,473.8 AFN
50 MTL8,947.61 AFN
100 MTL17,895.2 AFN
500 MTL89,476.1 AFN
1,000 MTL178,952 AFN
5,000 MTL894,761 AFN
10,000 MTL1,789,520 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Maltese Lira

afn
AFN
mtl
MTL
1 AFN0.00558809 MTL
5 AFN0.0279404 MTL
10 AFN0.0558809 MTL
25 AFN0.139702 MTL
50 AFN0.279404 MTL
100 AFN0.558809 MTL
500 AFN2.79404 MTL
1,000 AFN5.58809 MTL
5,000 AFN27.9404 MTL
10,000 AFN55.8809 MTL

MTL to AFN Chart

1 MTL = 0 AFN

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
77.03978.701
Low
75.47175.471
Average
76.12476.989
Volatility
0.49%0.44%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

More Afghan Afghani info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings