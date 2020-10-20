1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.046138076 South African Rand
1 ZAR = 21.6741 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
ZAR
|1 MRO
|0.0461381 ZAR
|5 MRO
|0.23069 ZAR
|10 MRO
|0.461381 ZAR
|25 MRO
|1.15345 ZAR
|50 MRO
|2.3069 ZAR
|100 MRO
|4.61381 ZAR
|500 MRO
|23.069 ZAR
|1,000 MRO
|46.1381 ZAR
|5,000 MRO
|230.69 ZAR
|10,000 MRO
|461.381 ZAR
1 MRO = 0 ZAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48564
|0.48845
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45519
|0.45507
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46652
|0.46853
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.More South African Rand info
