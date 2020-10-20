1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000002507790456 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 398,757 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
XPT
|1 MRO
|0.00000250779 XPT
|5 MRO
|0.000012539 XPT
|10 MRO
|0.0000250779 XPT
|25 MRO
|0.0000626948 XPT
|50 MRO
|0.00012539 XPT
|100 MRO
|0.000250779 XPT
|500 MRO
|0.0012539 XPT
|1,000 MRO
|0.00250779 XPT
|5,000 MRO
|0.012539 XPT
|10,000 MRO
|0.0250779 XPT
1 MRO = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000028514
|0.000028514
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000024791
|0.000023394
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000026408
|0.000026376
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.84%
|5.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.More Platinum Ounce info
