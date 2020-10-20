1 MRO to XOF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to CFA Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.5329259 CFA Francs

1 XOF = 0.652347 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFA Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:00 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFA Franc

mro
MRO
xof
XOF
1 MRO1.53293 XOF
5 MRO7.66463 XOF
10 MRO15.3293 XOF
25 MRO38.3231 XOF
50 MRO76.6463 XOF
100 MRO153.293 XOF
500 MRO766.463 XOF
1,000 MRO1,532.93 XOF
5,000 MRO7,664.63 XOF
10,000 MRO15,329.3 XOF

Convert CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xof
XOF
mro
MRO
1 XOF0.652347 MRO
5 XOF3.26174 MRO
10 XOF6.52347 MRO
25 XOF16.3087 MRO
50 XOF32.6174 MRO
100 XOF65.2347 MRO
500 XOF326.174 MRO
1,000 XOF652.347 MRO
5,000 XOF3,261.74 MRO
10,000 XOF6,523.47 MRO

MRO to XOF Chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFA Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
15.61715.617
Low
15.22815.129
Average
15.47615.390
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

, ratings