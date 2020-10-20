1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000001072003914 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 932,832 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
XAU
|1 MRO
|0.000001072 XAU
|5 MRO
|0.00000536002 XAU
|10 MRO
|0.00001072 XAU
|25 MRO
|0.0000268001 XAU
|50 MRO
|0.0000536002 XAU
|100 MRO
|0.0001072 XAU
|500 MRO
|0.000536002 XAU
|1,000 MRO
|0.001072 XAU
|5,000 MRO
|0.00536002 XAU
|10,000 MRO
|0.01072 XAU
1 MRO = 0 XAU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000011156
|0.000011156
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000010707
|0.000010394
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000010909
|0.000010792
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.08%
|1.08%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.More Gold Ounce info
