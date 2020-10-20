1 MRO to USD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to US Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0025279519 US Dollars

1 USD = 395.577 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:19 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to US Dollar

mro
MRO
usd
USD
1 MRO0.0025278 USD
5 MRO0.012639 USD
10 MRO0.025278 USD
25 MRO0.0631951 USD
50 MRO0.12639 USD
100 MRO0.25278 USD
500 MRO1.2639 USD
1,000 MRO2.5278 USD
5,000 MRO12.639 USD
10,000 MRO25.278 USD

Convert US Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

usd
USD
mro
MRO
1 USD395.6 MRO
5 USD1,978 MRO
10 USD3,956 MRO
25 USD9,890.01 MRO
50 USD19,780 MRO
100 USD39,560 MRO
500 USD197,800 MRO
1,000 USD395,600 MRO
5,000 USD1,978,000 MRO
10,000 USD3,956,000 MRO

MRO to USD Chart

1 MRO = 0 USD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0256040.025604
Low
0.0251320.024890
Average
0.0253760.025257
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
usd

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

More US Dollar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings