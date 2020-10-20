1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0059599056 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 167.788 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
TOP
|1 MRO
|0.00595991 TOP
|5 MRO
|0.0297995 TOP
|10 MRO
|0.0595991 TOP
|25 MRO
|0.148998 TOP
|50 MRO
|0.297995 TOP
|100 MRO
|0.595991 TOP
|500 MRO
|2.97995 TOP
|1,000 MRO
|5.95991 TOP
|5,000 MRO
|29.7995 TOP
|10,000 MRO
|59.5991 TOP
1 MRO = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.060245
|0.060605
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.058719
|0.058318
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.059679
|0.059624
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.84%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
