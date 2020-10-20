1 MRO to PYG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Paraguayan Guarani

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

18.992156 Paraguayan Guarani

1 PYG = 0.0526533 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Paraguayan Guarani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:06 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Paraguayan Guarani

mro
MRO
pyg
PYG
1 MRO18.9922 PYG
5 MRO94.9608 PYG
10 MRO189.922 PYG
25 MRO474.804 PYG
50 MRO949.608 PYG
100 MRO1,899.22 PYG
500 MRO9,496.08 PYG
1,000 MRO18,992.2 PYG
5,000 MRO94,960.8 PYG
10,000 MRO189,922 PYG

Convert Paraguayan Guarani to Mauritanian Ouguiya

pyg
PYG
mro
MRO
1 PYG0.0526533 MRO
5 PYG0.263267 MRO
10 PYG0.526533 MRO
25 PYG1.31633 MRO
50 PYG2.63267 MRO
100 PYG5.26533 MRO
500 PYG26.3267 MRO
1,000 PYG52.6533 MRO
5,000 PYG263.267 MRO
10,000 PYG526.533 MRO

MRO to PYG Chart

1 MRO = 0 PYG

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Paraguayan Guarani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
192.81192.81
Low
189.93182.85
Average
191.07188.94
Volatility
0.40%0.47%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
pyg

PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.

More Paraguayan Guarani info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings