1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.045767766 Mexican Pesos
1 MXN = 21.8494 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.045767766 Mexican Pesos
1 MXN = 21.8494 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
MXN
|1 MRO
|0.0457678 MXN
|5 MRO
|0.228839 MXN
|10 MRO
|0.457678 MXN
|25 MRO
|1.14419 MXN
|50 MRO
|2.28839 MXN
|100 MRO
|4.57678 MXN
|500 MRO
|22.8839 MXN
|1,000 MRO
|45.7678 MXN
|5,000 MRO
|228.839 MXN
|10,000 MRO
|457.678 MXN
1 MRO = 0 MXN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47620
|0.47620
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44301
|0.40944
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46371
|0.43742
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.14%
|1.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.More Mexican Peso info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings