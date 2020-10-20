1 MRO to MVR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Maldivian Rufiyaa

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.038936994 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 25.6825 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:00 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maldivian Rufiyaa

mro
MRO
mvr
MVR
1 MRO0.038937 MVR
5 MRO0.194685 MVR
10 MRO0.38937 MVR
25 MRO0.973425 MVR
50 MRO1.94685 MVR
100 MRO3.8937 MVR
500 MRO19.4685 MVR
1,000 MRO38.937 MVR
5,000 MRO194.685 MVR
10,000 MRO389.37 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mvr
MVR
mro
MRO
1 MVR25.6825 MRO
5 MVR128.413 MRO
10 MVR256.825 MRO
25 MVR642.063 MRO
50 MVR1,284.13 MRO
100 MVR2,568.25 MRO
500 MVR12,841.3 MRO
1,000 MVR25,682.5 MRO
5,000 MVR128,413 MRO
10,000 MVR256,825 MRO

MRO to MVR Chart

1 MRO = 0 MVR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.394040.39404
Low
0.384190.38289
Average
0.390890.38931
Volatility
0.53%0.52%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

