1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

8.5840448 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 0.116495 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:59 UTC

mro
MRO
mnt
MNT
1 MRO8.58404 MNT
5 MRO42.9202 MNT
10 MRO85.8404 MNT
25 MRO214.601 MNT
50 MRO429.202 MNT
100 MRO858.404 MNT
500 MRO4,292.02 MNT
1,000 MRO8,584.04 MNT
5,000 MRO42,920.2 MNT
10,000 MRO85,840.4 MNT

mnt
MNT
mro
MRO
1 MNT0.116495 MRO
5 MNT0.582476 MRO
10 MNT1.16495 MRO
25 MNT2.91238 MRO
50 MNT5.82476 MRO
100 MNT11.6495 MRO
500 MNT58.2476 MRO
1,000 MNT116.495 MRO
5,000 MNT582.476 MRO
10,000 MNT1,164.95 MRO

1 MRO = 0 MNT

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
86.92886.928
Low
85.11484.267
Average
86.17085.701
Volatility
0.54%0.55%

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

