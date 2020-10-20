1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.025019372 Moroccan Dirhams
1 MAD = 39.9690 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
MAD
|1 MRO
|0.0250194 MAD
|5 MRO
|0.125097 MAD
|10 MRO
|0.250194 MAD
|25 MRO
|0.625484 MAD
|50 MRO
|1.25097 MAD
|100 MRO
|2.50194 MAD
|500 MRO
|12.5097 MAD
|1,000 MRO
|25.0194 MAD
|5,000 MRO
|125.097 MAD
|10,000 MRO
|250.194 MAD
1 MRO = 0 MAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25418
|0.25752
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25037
|0.24922
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.25253
|0.25277
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.More Moroccan Dirham info
