1 MRO to LTL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Lithuanian Litai

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0080676126 Lithuanian Litai

1 LTL = 123.952 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

LTL replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lithuanian Litas conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:58 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lithuanian Litas

mro
MRO
ltl
LTL
1 MRO0.00806761 LTL
5 MRO0.0403381 LTL
10 MRO0.0806761 LTL
25 MRO0.20169 LTL
50 MRO0.403381 LTL
100 MRO0.806761 LTL
500 MRO4.03381 LTL
1,000 MRO8.06761 LTL
5,000 MRO40.3381 LTL
10,000 MRO80.6761 LTL

Convert Lithuanian Litas to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ltl
LTL
mro
MRO
1 LTL123.952 MRO
5 LTL619.762 MRO
10 LTL1,239.52 MRO
25 LTL3,098.81 MRO
50 LTL6,197.62 MRO
100 LTL12,395.2 MRO
500 LTL61,976.2 MRO
1,000 LTL123,952 MRO
5,000 LTL619,762 MRO
10,000 LTL1,239,520 MRO

MRO to LTL Chart

1 MRO = 0 LTL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lithuanian Litas stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ltl

LTL - Lithuanian Litas

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.

