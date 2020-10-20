1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000037612102268 Litecoin
1 LTC = 26,587.2 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000037612102268 Litecoin
1 LTC = 26,587.2 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
LTC
|1 MRO
|0.0000376121 LTC
|5 MRO
|0.000188061 LTC
|10 MRO
|0.000376121 LTC
|25 MRO
|0.000940303 LTC
|50 MRO
|0.00188061 LTC
|100 MRO
|0.00376121 LTC
|500 MRO
|0.0188061 LTC
|1,000 MRO
|0.0376121 LTC
|5,000 MRO
|0.188061 LTC
|10,000 MRO
|0.376121 LTC
1 MRO = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036527
|0.00036527
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00029600
|0.00024542
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033172
|0.00030923
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.53%
|3.11%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.More Litecoin info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings