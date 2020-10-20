1 MRO to KMF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Comorian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.1498305 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 0.869693 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:57 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Comorian Franc

mro
MRO
kmf
KMF
1 MRO1.14983 KMF
5 MRO5.74915 KMF
10 MRO11.4983 KMF
25 MRO28.7458 KMF
50 MRO57.4915 KMF
100 MRO114.983 KMF
500 MRO574.915 KMF
1,000 MRO1,149.83 KMF
5,000 MRO5,749.15 KMF
10,000 MRO11,498.3 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

kmf
KMF
mro
MRO
1 KMF0.869693 MRO
5 KMF4.34847 MRO
10 KMF8.69693 MRO
25 KMF21.7423 MRO
50 KMF43.4847 MRO
100 KMF86.9693 MRO
500 KMF434.847 MRO
1,000 KMF869.693 MRO
5,000 KMF4,348.47 MRO
10,000 KMF8,696.93 MRO

MRO to KMF Chart

1 MRO = 0 KMF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.71311.713
Low
11.42111.347
Average
11.60711.543
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

More Comorian Franc info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings