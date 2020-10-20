1 MRO to KHR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Cambodian Riels

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

10.391056 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 0.0962366 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:57 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cambodian Riel

mro
MRO
khr
KHR
1 MRO10.3911 KHR
5 MRO51.9553 KHR
10 MRO103.911 KHR
25 MRO259.776 KHR
50 MRO519.553 KHR
100 MRO1,039.11 KHR
500 MRO5,195.53 KHR
1,000 MRO10,391.1 KHR
5,000 MRO51,955.3 KHR
10,000 MRO103,911 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Mauritanian Ouguiya

khr
KHR
mro
MRO
1 KHR0.0962366 MRO
5 KHR0.481183 MRO
10 KHR0.962366 MRO
25 KHR2.40592 MRO
50 KHR4.81183 MRO
100 KHR9.62366 MRO
500 KHR48.1183 MRO
1,000 KHR96.2366 MRO
5,000 KHR481.183 MRO
10,000 KHR962.366 MRO

MRO to KHR Chart

1 MRO = 0 KHR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
105.58105.58
Low
103.31100.56
Average
104.48103.12
Volatility
0.57%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

