1 MRO to IQD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Iraqi Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

3.3110701 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 0.302017 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iraqi Dinar

mro
MRO
iqd
IQD
1 MRO3.31107 IQD
5 MRO16.5554 IQD
10 MRO33.1107 IQD
25 MRO82.7768 IQD
50 MRO165.554 IQD
100 MRO331.107 IQD
500 MRO1,655.54 IQD
1,000 MRO3,311.07 IQD
5,000 MRO16,555.4 IQD
10,000 MRO33,110.7 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

iqd
IQD
mro
MRO
1 IQD0.302017 MRO
5 IQD1.51009 MRO
10 IQD3.02017 MRO
25 IQD7.55043 MRO
50 IQD15.1009 MRO
100 IQD30.2017 MRO
500 IQD151.009 MRO
1,000 IQD302.017 MRO
5,000 IQD1,510.09 MRO
10,000 IQD3,020.17 MRO

MRO to IQD Chart

1 MRO = 0 IQD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
33.53733.537
Low
32.93032.604
Average
33.22633.074
Volatility
0.50%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

More Iraqi Dinar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings