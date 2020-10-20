1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.52713121 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 1.89706 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
GYD
|1 MRO
|0.527131 GYD
|5 MRO
|2.63566 GYD
|10 MRO
|5.27131 GYD
|25 MRO
|13.1783 GYD
|50 MRO
|26.3566 GYD
|100 MRO
|52.7131 GYD
|500 MRO
|263.566 GYD
|1,000 MRO
|527.131 GYD
|5,000 MRO
|2,635.66 GYD
|10,000 MRO
|5,271.31 GYD
1 MRO = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.3460
|5.3460
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.2522
|5.1990
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|5.2987
|5.2746
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.46%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.
