1 MRO to GYD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Guyanese Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.52713121 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 1.89706 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:56 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guyanese Dollar

mro
MRO
gyd
GYD
1 MRO0.527131 GYD
5 MRO2.63566 GYD
10 MRO5.27131 GYD
25 MRO13.1783 GYD
50 MRO26.3566 GYD
100 MRO52.7131 GYD
500 MRO263.566 GYD
1,000 MRO527.131 GYD
5,000 MRO2,635.66 GYD
10,000 MRO5,271.31 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gyd
GYD
mro
MRO
1 GYD1.89706 MRO
5 GYD9.4853 MRO
10 GYD18.9706 MRO
25 GYD47.4265 MRO
50 GYD94.853 MRO
100 GYD189.706 MRO
500 GYD948.53 MRO
1,000 GYD1,897.06 MRO
5,000 GYD9,485.3 MRO
10,000 GYD18,970.6 MRO

MRO to GYD Chart

1 MRO = 0 GYD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.34605.3460
Low
5.25225.1990
Average
5.29875.2746
Volatility
0.45%0.46%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings