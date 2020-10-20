1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.038888673 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHS = 25.7144 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
GHS
|1 MRO
|0.0388887 GHS
|5 MRO
|0.194443 GHS
|10 MRO
|0.388887 GHS
|25 MRO
|0.972217 GHS
|50 MRO
|1.94443 GHS
|100 MRO
|3.88887 GHS
|500 MRO
|19.4443 GHS
|1,000 MRO
|38.8887 GHS
|5,000 MRO
|194.443 GHS
|10,000 MRO
|388.887 GHS
1 MRO = 0 GHS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38817
|0.38817
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37491
|0.33415
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.38200
|0.35992
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.
