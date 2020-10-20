1 MRO to ESP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Spanish Pesetas

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.38908807 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 2.57011 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

ESP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:55 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Spanish Peseta

mro
MRO
esp
ESP
1 MRO0.389088 ESP
5 MRO1.94544 ESP
10 MRO3.89088 ESP
25 MRO9.7272 ESP
50 MRO19.4544 ESP
100 MRO38.9088 ESP
500 MRO194.544 ESP
1,000 MRO389.088 ESP
5,000 MRO1,945.44 ESP
10,000 MRO3,890.88 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Mauritanian Ouguiya

esp
ESP
mro
MRO
1 ESP2.57011 MRO
5 ESP12.8506 MRO
10 ESP25.7011 MRO
25 ESP64.2528 MRO
50 ESP128.506 MRO
100 ESP257.011 MRO
500 ESP1,285.06 MRO
1,000 ESP2,570.11 MRO
5,000 ESP12,850.6 MRO
10,000 ESP25,701.1 MRO

MRO to ESP Chart

1 MRO = 0 ESP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

