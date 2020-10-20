1 MRO to DOT - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Polkadot

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.000437729861405 Polkadot

1 DOT = 2,284.51 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polkadot conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:54 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polkadot

mro
MRO
dot
DOT
1 MRO0.00043773 DOT
5 MRO0.00218865 DOT
10 MRO0.0043773 DOT
25 MRO0.0109432 DOT
50 MRO0.0218865 DOT
100 MRO0.043773 DOT
500 MRO0.218865 DOT
1,000 MRO0.43773 DOT
5,000 MRO2.18865 DOT
10,000 MRO4.3773 DOT

Convert Polkadot to Mauritanian Ouguiya

dot
DOT
mro
MRO
1 DOT2,284.51 MRO
5 DOT11,422.6 MRO
10 DOT22,845.1 MRO
25 DOT57,112.9 MRO
50 DOT114,226 MRO
100 DOT228,451 MRO
500 DOT1,142,260 MRO
1,000 DOT2,284,510 MRO
5,000 DOT11,422,600 MRO
10,000 DOT22,845,100 MRO

MRO to DOT Chart

1 MRO = 0 DOT

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polkadot stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00453350.0045335
Low
0.00349370.0028038
Average
0.00406810.0036994
Volatility
3.55%3.91%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

