1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000437729861405 Polkadot
1 DOT = 2,284.51 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000437729861405 Polkadot
1 DOT = 2,284.51 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
DOT
|1 MRO
|0.00043773 DOT
|5 MRO
|0.00218865 DOT
|10 MRO
|0.0043773 DOT
|25 MRO
|0.0109432 DOT
|50 MRO
|0.0218865 DOT
|100 MRO
|0.043773 DOT
|500 MRO
|0.218865 DOT
|1,000 MRO
|0.43773 DOT
|5,000 MRO
|2.18865 DOT
|10,000 MRO
|4.3773 DOT
1 MRO = 0 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0045335
|0.0045335
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0034937
|0.0028038
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0040681
|0.0036994
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.55%
|3.91%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings