1 MRO to DOP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Dominican Pesos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.14918216 Dominican Pesos

1 DOP = 6.70321 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dominican Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dominican Peso

mro
MRO
dop
DOP
1 MRO0.149182 DOP
5 MRO0.745911 DOP
10 MRO1.49182 DOP
25 MRO3.72955 DOP
50 MRO7.45911 DOP
100 MRO14.9182 DOP
500 MRO74.5911 DOP
1,000 MRO149.182 DOP
5,000 MRO745.911 DOP
10,000 MRO1,491.82 DOP

Convert Dominican Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

dop
DOP
mro
MRO
1 DOP6.70321 MRO
5 DOP33.5161 MRO
10 DOP67.0321 MRO
25 DOP167.58 MRO
50 DOP335.161 MRO
100 DOP670.321 MRO
500 DOP3,351.61 MRO
1,000 DOP6,703.21 MRO
5,000 DOP33,516.1 MRO
10,000 DOP67,032.1 MRO

MRO to DOP Chart

1 MRO = 0 DOP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dominican Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.52471.5247
Low
1.48331.4474
Average
1.50341.4882
Volatility
0.59%0.54%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

dop

DOP - Dominican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.

, ratings