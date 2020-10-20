1 MRO to DEM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to German Deutsche Marks

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0045723192 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 218.707 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

DEM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:54 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to German Deutsche Mark

mro
MRO
dem
DEM
1 MRO0.00457232 DEM
5 MRO0.0228616 DEM
10 MRO0.0457232 DEM
25 MRO0.114308 DEM
50 MRO0.228616 DEM
100 MRO0.457232 DEM
500 MRO2.28616 DEM
1,000 MRO4.57232 DEM
5,000 MRO22.8616 DEM
10,000 MRO45.7232 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Mauritanian Ouguiya

dem
DEM
mro
MRO
1 DEM218.707 MRO
5 DEM1,093.54 MRO
10 DEM2,187.07 MRO
25 DEM5,467.68 MRO
50 DEM10,935.4 MRO
100 DEM21,870.7 MRO
500 DEM109,354 MRO
1,000 DEM218,707 MRO
5,000 DEM1,093,540 MRO
10,000 DEM2,187,070 MRO

MRO to DEM Chart

1 MRO = 0 DEM

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings