1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.060539462 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 16.5182 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
CUP
|1 MRO
|0.0605395 CUP
|5 MRO
|0.302697 CUP
|10 MRO
|0.605395 CUP
|25 MRO
|1.51349 CUP
|50 MRO
|3.02697 CUP
|100 MRO
|6.05395 CUP
|500 MRO
|30.2697 CUP
|1,000 MRO
|60.5395 CUP
|5,000 MRO
|302.697 CUP
|10,000 MRO
|605.395 CUP
1 MRO = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61411
|0.61411
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60104
|0.59475
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.60830
|0.60552
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
