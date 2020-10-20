1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.013883871 Brazilian Reais
1 BRL = 72.0260 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BRL
|1 MRO
|0.0138839 BRL
|5 MRO
|0.0694194 BRL
|10 MRO
|0.138839 BRL
|25 MRO
|0.347097 BRL
|50 MRO
|0.694194 BRL
|100 MRO
|1.38839 BRL
|500 MRO
|6.94194 BRL
|1,000 MRO
|13.8839 BRL
|5,000 MRO
|69.4194 BRL
|10,000 MRO
|138.839 BRL
1 MRO = 0 BRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14350
|0.14350
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13294
|0.12628
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.13774
|0.13231
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.90%
|0.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.More Brazilian Real info
