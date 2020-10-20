1 MRO to BIF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Burundian Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

7.2689697 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 0.137571 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:53 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Burundian Franc

mro
MRO
bif
BIF
1 MRO7.26897 BIF
5 MRO36.3448 BIF
10 MRO72.6897 BIF
25 MRO181.724 BIF
50 MRO363.448 BIF
100 MRO726.897 BIF
500 MRO3,634.48 BIF
1,000 MRO7,268.97 BIF
5,000 MRO36,344.8 BIF
10,000 MRO72,689.7 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bif
BIF
mro
MRO
1 BIF0.137571 MRO
5 BIF0.687855 MRO
10 BIF1.37571 MRO
25 BIF3.43928 MRO
50 BIF6.87855 MRO
100 BIF13.7571 MRO
500 BIF68.7855 MRO
1,000 BIF137.571 MRO
5,000 BIF687.855 MRO
10,000 BIF1,375.71 MRO

MRO to BIF Chart

1 MRO = 0 BIF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
73.63373.633
Low
72.26971.301
Average
72.97472.517
Volatility
0.51%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

