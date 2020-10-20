1 MRO to BEF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Belgian Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.094179077 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 10.6181 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

BEF replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:52 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belgian Franc

mro
MRO
bef
BEF
1 MRO0.0941791 BEF
5 MRO0.470895 BEF
10 MRO0.941791 BEF
25 MRO2.35448 BEF
50 MRO4.70895 BEF
100 MRO9.41791 BEF
500 MRO47.0895 BEF
1,000 MRO94.1791 BEF
5,000 MRO470.895 BEF
10,000 MRO941.791 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bef
BEF
mro
MRO
1 BEF10.6181 MRO
5 BEF53.0903 MRO
10 BEF106.181 MRO
25 BEF265.452 MRO
50 BEF530.903 MRO
100 BEF1,061.81 MRO
500 BEF5,309.03 MRO
1,000 BEF10,618.1 MRO
5,000 BEF53,090.3 MRO
10,000 BEF106,181 MRO

MRO to BEF Chart

1 MRO = 0 BEF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

, ratings