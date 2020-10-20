1 MRO to AZM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Azerbaijani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

21.454692 Azerbaijani Manats

1 AZM = 0.0466099 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

AZM replaced by AZN

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Azerbaijani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:52 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Azerbaijani Manat

mro
MRO
azm
AZM
1 MRO21.4547 AZM
5 MRO107.273 AZM
10 MRO214.547 AZM
25 MRO536.367 AZM
50 MRO1,072.73 AZM
100 MRO2,145.47 AZM
500 MRO10,727.3 AZM
1,000 MRO21,454.7 AZM
5,000 MRO107,273 AZM
10,000 MRO214,547 AZM

Convert Azerbaijani Manat to Mauritanian Ouguiya

azm
AZM
mro
MRO
1 AZM0.0466099 MRO
5 AZM0.233049 MRO
10 AZM0.466099 MRO
25 AZM1.16525 MRO
50 AZM2.33049 MRO
100 AZM4.66099 MRO
500 AZM23.3049 MRO
1,000 AZM46.6099 MRO
5,000 AZM233.049 MRO
10,000 AZM466.099 MRO

MRO to AZM Chart

1 MRO = 0 AZM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Azerbaijani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0435260.043526
Low
0.0427240.042314
Average
0.0431470.042951
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

