1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
21.454692 Azerbaijani Manats
1 AZM = 0.0466099 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
AZM
|1 MRO
|21.4547 AZM
|5 MRO
|107.273 AZM
|10 MRO
|214.547 AZM
|25 MRO
|536.367 AZM
|50 MRO
|1,072.73 AZM
|100 MRO
|2,145.47 AZM
|500 MRO
|10,727.3 AZM
|1,000 MRO
|21,454.7 AZM
|5,000 MRO
|107,273 AZM
|10,000 MRO
|214,547 AZM
1 MRO = 0 AZM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.043526
|0.043526
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042724
|0.042314
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.043147
|0.042951
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.
