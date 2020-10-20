1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0092864994 Emirati Dirhams
1 AED = 107.683 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
AED
|1 MRO
|0.0092865 AED
|5 MRO
|0.0464325 AED
|10 MRO
|0.092865 AED
|25 MRO
|0.232162 AED
|50 MRO
|0.464325 AED
|100 MRO
|0.92865 AED
|500 MRO
|4.64325 AED
|1,000 MRO
|9.2865 AED
|5,000 MRO
|46.4325 AED
|10,000 MRO
|92.865 AED
1 MRO = 0 AED
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.094032
|0.094032
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.092297
|0.091409
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.093192
|0.092757
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.More Emirati Dirham info
