1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000043862011 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 22,798,800 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000043862011 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 22,798,800 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
XPD
|1 MGF
|0.000000043862 XPD
|5 MGF
|0.00000021931 XPD
|10 MGF
|0.00000043862 XPD
|25 MGF
|0.00000109655 XPD
|50 MGF
|0.0000021931 XPD
|100 MGF
|0.0000043862 XPD
|500 MGF
|0.000021931 XPD
|1,000 MGF
|0.000043862 XPD
|5,000 MGF
|0.00021931 XPD
|10,000 MGF
|0.00043862 XPD
1 MGF = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000025090
|0.00000025090
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000021060
|0.00000021060
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000023750
|0.00000023260
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.79%
|3.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings