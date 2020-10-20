1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00047608214 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 2,100.48 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
TJS
|1 MGF
|0.000476082 TJS
|5 MGF
|0.00238041 TJS
|10 MGF
|0.00476082 TJS
|25 MGF
|0.0119021 TJS
|50 MGF
|0.0238041 TJS
|100 MGF
|0.0476082 TJS
|500 MGF
|0.238041 TJS
|1,000 MGF
|0.476082 TJS
|5,000 MGF
|2.38041 TJS
|10,000 MGF
|4.76082 TJS
1 MGF = 0 TJS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024082
|0.0025204
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023197
|0.0023197
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0023848
|0.0024368
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.More Tajikistani Somoni info
