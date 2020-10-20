1 MGF to TJS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Tajikistani Somoni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00047608214 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 2,100.48 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:48 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Tajikistani Somoni

mgf
MGF
tjs
TJS
1 MGF0.000476082 TJS
5 MGF0.00238041 TJS
10 MGF0.00476082 TJS
25 MGF0.0119021 TJS
50 MGF0.0238041 TJS
100 MGF0.0476082 TJS
500 MGF0.238041 TJS
1,000 MGF0.476082 TJS
5,000 MGF2.38041 TJS
10,000 MGF4.76082 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Malagasy Franc

tjs
TJS
mgf
MGF
1 TJS2,100.48 MGF
5 TJS10,502.4 MGF
10 TJS21,004.8 MGF
25 TJS52,511.9 MGF
50 TJS105,024 MGF
100 TJS210,048 MGF
500 TJS1,050,240 MGF
1,000 TJS2,100,480 MGF
5,000 TJS10,502,400 MGF
10,000 TJS21,004,800 MGF

MGF to TJS Chart

1 MGF = 0 TJS

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240820.0025204
Low
0.00231970.0023197
Average
0.00238480.0024368
Volatility
0.64%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

More Tajikistani Somoni info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings