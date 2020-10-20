1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0013686022 Surinamese Dollars
1 SRD = 730.672 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
SRD
|1 MGF
|0.0013686 SRD
|5 MGF
|0.00684301 SRD
|10 MGF
|0.013686 SRD
|25 MGF
|0.0342151 SRD
|50 MGF
|0.0684301 SRD
|100 MGF
|0.13686 SRD
|500 MGF
|0.684301 SRD
|1,000 MGF
|1.3686 SRD
|5,000 MGF
|6.84301 SRD
|10,000 MGF
|13.686 SRD
1 MGF = 0 SRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0072228
|0.0080240
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0066337
|0.0066337
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0070081
|0.0073940
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.76%
|1.93%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.More Surinamese Dollar info
