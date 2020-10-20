1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0010087363 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLE = 991.339 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0010087363 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLE = 991.339 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SLE
|1 MGF
|0.00100874 SLE
|5 MGF
|0.00504368 SLE
|10 MGF
|0.0100874 SLE
|25 MGF
|0.0252184 SLE
|50 MGF
|0.0504368 SLE
|100 MGF
|0.100874 SLE
|500 MGF
|0.504368 SLE
|1,000 MGF
|1.00874 SLE
|5,000 MGF
|5.04368 SLE
|10,000 MGF
|10.0874 SLE
1 MGF = 0 SLE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0050682
|0.0052733
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0048821
|0.0048821
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0050270
|0.0051000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.More Sierra Leonean Leone info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings