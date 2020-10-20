1 MGF to SLE - Convert Malagasy Francs to Sierra Leonean Leones

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0010087363 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLE = 991.339 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:47 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone

mgf
MGF
sle
SLE
1 MGF0.00100874 SLE
5 MGF0.00504368 SLE
10 MGF0.0100874 SLE
25 MGF0.0252184 SLE
50 MGF0.0504368 SLE
100 MGF0.100874 SLE
500 MGF0.504368 SLE
1,000 MGF1.00874 SLE
5,000 MGF5.04368 SLE
10,000 MGF10.0874 SLE

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Malagasy Franc

sle
SLE
mgf
MGF
1 SLE991.339 MGF
5 SLE4,956.7 MGF
10 SLE9,913.39 MGF
25 SLE24,783.5 MGF
50 SLE49,567 MGF
100 SLE99,133.9 MGF
500 SLE495,670 MGF
1,000 SLE991,339 MGF
5,000 SLE4,956,700 MGF
10,000 SLE9,913,390 MGF

MGF to SLE Chart

1 MGF = 0 SLE

1 Malagasy Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00506820.0052733
Low
0.00488210.0048821
Average
0.00502700.0051000
Volatility
0.72%0.80%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

sle

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info

