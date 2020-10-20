1 Malagasy Franc =
0.094048091 Burmese Kyats
1 MMK = 10.6329 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
MMK
|1 MGF
|0.0940481 MMK
|5 MGF
|0.47024 MMK
|10 MGF
|0.940481 MMK
|25 MGF
|2.3512 MMK
|50 MGF
|4.7024 MMK
|100 MGF
|9.40481 MMK
|500 MGF
|47.024 MMK
|1,000 MGF
|94.0481 MMK
|5,000 MGF
|470.24 MMK
|10,000 MGF
|940.481 MMK
1 MGF = 0 MMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47203
|0.48297
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45477
|0.45477
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46860
|0.47285
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.More Burmese Kyat info
