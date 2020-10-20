1 MGF to DJF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Djiboutian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0079634141 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 125.574 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:39 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Djiboutian Franc

mgf
MGF
djf
DJF
1 MGF0.00796341 DJF
5 MGF0.0398171 DJF
10 MGF0.0796341 DJF
25 MGF0.199085 DJF
50 MGF0.398171 DJF
100 MGF0.796341 DJF
500 MGF3.98171 DJF
1,000 MGF7.96341 DJF
5,000 MGF39.8171 DJF
10,000 MGF79.6341 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to Malagasy Franc

djf
DJF
mgf
MGF
1 DJF125.574 MGF
5 DJF627.871 MGF
10 DJF1,255.74 MGF
25 DJF3,139.36 MGF
50 DJF6,278.71 MGF
100 DJF12,557.4 MGF
500 DJF62,787.1 MGF
1,000 DJF125,574 MGF
5,000 DJF627,871 MGF
10,000 DJF1,255,740 MGF

MGF to DJF Chart

1 MGF = 0 DJF

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0400690.041018
Low
0.0385720.038572
Average
0.0397580.040115
Volatility
0.57%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

More Djiboutian Franc info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings