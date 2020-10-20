1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0030778752 Afghan Afghanis
1 AFN = 324.899 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
AFN
|1 MGF
|0.00307788 AFN
|5 MGF
|0.0153894 AFN
|10 MGF
|0.0307788 AFN
|25 MGF
|0.0769469 AFN
|50 MGF
|0.153894 AFN
|100 MGF
|0.307788 AFN
|500 MGF
|1.53894 AFN
|1,000 MGF
|3.07788 AFN
|5,000 MGF
|15.3894 AFN
|10,000 MGF
|30.7788 AFN
1 MGF = 0 AFN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015942
|0.016483
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015442
|0.015442
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.015809
|0.016116
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.More Afghan Afghani info
