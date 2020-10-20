1 Lao Kip =
0.00062039882 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 1,611.87 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00062039882 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 1,611.87 LAK
LAK
ZWL
|1 LAK
|0.000620399 ZWL
|5 LAK
|0.00310199 ZWL
|10 LAK
|0.00620399 ZWL
|25 LAK
|0.01551 ZWL
|50 LAK
|0.0310199 ZWL
|100 LAK
|0.0620399 ZWL
|500 LAK
|0.310199 ZWL
|1,000 LAK
|0.620399 ZWL
|5,000 LAK
|3.10199 ZWL
|10,000 LAK
|6.20399 ZWL
1 LAK = 0 ZWL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00063837
|1.4660
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00060689
|0.00060689
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00062211
|0.41032
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.12%
|81.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings