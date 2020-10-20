1 LAK to XPF - Convert Lao Kips to CFP Francs

1 Lao Kip =

0.005010576 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 199.578 LAK

Lao Kip to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to CFP Franc

1 LAK0.00501058 XPF
5 LAK0.0250529 XPF
10 LAK0.0501058 XPF
25 LAK0.125264 XPF
50 LAK0.250529 XPF
100 LAK0.501058 XPF
500 LAK2.50529 XPF
1,000 LAK5.01058 XPF
5,000 LAK25.0529 XPF
10,000 LAK50.1058 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to Lao Kip

1 XPF199.578 LAK
5 XPF997.889 LAK
10 XPF1,995.78 LAK
25 XPF4,989.45 LAK
50 XPF9,978.89 LAK
100 XPF19,957.8 LAK
500 XPF99,788.9 LAK
1,000 XPF199,578 LAK
5,000 XPF997,889 LAK
10,000 XPF1,995,780 LAK

LAK to XPF Chart

1 LAK = 0 XPF

1 Lao Kip to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00515580.0053138
Low
0.00499030.0049903
Average
0.00508270.0051537
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

